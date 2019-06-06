24 injured as windstorm hits western Nepal

At least 24 people were injured as a strong windstorm swept through western on Thursday, officials said.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at various health centres in the region.

The windstorm swept through Kailali and Kanchanpur districts in the western province of at 7:30 pm, blocking roads, felling trees and electric poles and leaving at least 24 people injured, the Home Affairs ministry officials said.

