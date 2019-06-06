No terror angle in explosive-like items found on train: Police

No terror angle has been found in the seizure of explosive-like materials from a long-distance train here, but a search has been launched for a man booked in the case, Railway and officials said Thursday.

Personal enmity may be the reason behind the episode, they said.

Explosive-like materials were found on the Kolkata- Mumbai Shalimar Express after its arrival here Wednesday morning, they had said.

Seven plastic pipes filled with what appeared to be firecracker powder, connected to batteries with wires, were found on the train when it was being cleaned at Kurla car shed, a had said.

A case has been registered against a person under IPC section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and relevant provisions of the Indian Railway Act, an said Thursday.

"It is clear from the preliminary investigation that there is no terror angle in the case and personal enmity between two individuals was the main reason behind the entire episode," Mumbai PRO Manjunath Singte said.

"The accused has been identified and traced. Further investigation is being done by the Tilak Nagar police," he said.

The official, however, refused to disclose the identity of the person, saying process to nab him was underway.

A letter with a mobile number and an unidentified man's photograph were also found along with the pipes.

"We are examining the letter and trying to contact the mobile number," the police had said.

The seized materials had been sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination, they had said.

