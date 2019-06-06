Seven men including cop held for extorting money from truckers

-
ALSO READ
UP: Head police constable shoots self with service revolver in Moradabad
Traffic constable thrashed for issuing challan in Delhi
Police constable booked for 'raping' woman colleague in UP
4 including Constable held in a threatening case in Goa
Police constable terminated from service for assisting murder accused
-
Seven men including a police constable were arrested in Goa Thursday for allegedly posing as Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials and extorting money from truck drivers passing through the state.
The accused constable -- whose name was not disclosed -- was attached to Canacona police station in South Goa district, a senior police official said.
The state ACB started a probe after several truck drivers arriving from Gujarat complained that they were being harassed on the state border late at night.
They were stopped for 'vehicle checking' by some men who claimed to be ACB officials and who demanded money to 'release' the trucks after 'attaching' them, he said.
A team led by inspectors Gurudas Kadam and Tukaram Chavan of the ACB probed the case and busted the racket, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU