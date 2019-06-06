Seven men including cop held for extorting money from truckers

Seven men including a police were arrested in Thursday for allegedly posing as Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials and extorting money from truck drivers passing through the state.

The accused -- whose name was not disclosed -- was attached to station in South district, a said.

The state started a probe after several truck drivers arriving from complained that they were being harassed on the state border late at night.

They were stopped for 'vehicle checking' by some men who claimed to be officials and who demanded money to 'release' the trucks after 'attaching' them, he said.

A team led by inspectors and Tukaram Chavan of the probed the case and busted the racket, he added.

