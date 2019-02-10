26.5 kg of looted gold recovered, three held in Bihar

The Police on Sunday recovered 26.5 kg of stolen gold and arrested three persons from different places of in connection with the loot of gold from a private company in

Armed miscreants had looted 32 kg of gold worth around Rs 10 crore from Muthoot companys Bhagwanpur branch in on February 6, 2019.

"A special team, constituted for the purpose, has recovered 26.5 kg out of 32 kg of looted gold and arrested three criminals from different districts of the state on Sunday," of Police (ADG) (Headquarters) told reporters here.

A special team apart from STF and CID were deployed in the biggest ever gold robbery case of the state and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set by Senior of Police has cracked the case and arrested three persons and recovered 26.5 kg of gold, Krishnan said.

On the basis of intelligence input, scientific investigation and evidence collected from the spot, police have been able to identify the six miscreants involved in the incident, he said adding that police are conducting raids to nab the other three accused persons and the remaining looted gold and cash from them.

The three arrested miscreants have been identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, and Abhishek Kumar, the ADG (HQ) said.

Police recovered 1.5 kg of gold from who was arrested from his village Shahpur Parra in district while on his identification, police arrested Alok Kumar who informed the police about from whose possession, it recovered 25 kg of gold.

is the resident of Sansa village in district while is the resident of Chak Mojahid in district.

"We will pursue the case to its logical conclusion by ensuring conviction so that such incident is not repeated in the future," the ADG (HQ) said.

