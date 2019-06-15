Mangaonkar, Pradhan, Chinappa, Kuruvilla in squash finals

Mahesh Mangaonkar, Abhishek Pradhan, Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Kuruvilla kept their performances on track to enter the finals in the men's and women's category respectively at the 76th Senior National Squash Championship here.
In the men's event semifinals, top seeded Mahesh Mangaonkar outplayed statemate Veer Chotrani 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 to make it to the final.
Mangaonkar will take on second seeded Abhishek Pradhan of Maharashtra, who stopped third seeded Abhishek Agarwal 11- 3, 11-7, 11-9 to make it to the summit clash.
In the women's semifinals, third seeded Sunayna Kuruvilla of Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback to get past Delhi's Sanya Vats 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.
Sunayana will take on top seeded Joshana Chinappa of Tamil Nadu after she registered a 11-4, 12-10, 11-8 win over third seeded Tanvi Khanna of Delhi 11-4, 12-10, 11-8.
Results: Women's Semifinal Round: Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN)[3/4] bt Sanya Vats (Del)[5/8]10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11 -7; Joshana Chinappa (TN)[1] bt Tanvi Khanna (Del)[3/4] 11- 4, 12-10, 11-8 Mens: Semifinal Round: Mahesh Mangaonkar (Mah)[1] bt Veer Chotrani (Mah) 11-6, 11-4, 11-2; Abhishek Pradhan (Mah)[2] bt Abhishek Agarwal (Mah)[3/4]11-3, 11-7, 11 -9.
