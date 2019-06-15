Mangaonkar, Pradhan, Chinappa, Kuruvilla in squash finals

Mahesh Mangaonkar, Abhishek Pradhan, and Kuruvilla kept their performances on track to enter the finals in the men's and women's category respectively at the 76th Senior National Squash Championship here.

In the men's event semifinals, top seeded Mahesh Mangaonkar outplayed statemate 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 to make it to the final.

Mangaonkar will take on second seeded of Maharashtra, who stopped third seeded 11- 3, 11-7, 11-9 to make it to the summit clash.

In the women's semifinals, third seeded Kuruvilla of made a strong comeback to get past Delhi's 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.

Sunayana will take on top seeded Joshana Chinappa of after she registered a 11-4, 12-10, 11-8 win over third seeded of 11-4, 12-10, 11-8.

Results: Women's Semifinal Round: Kuruvilla (TN)[3/4] bt (Del)[5/8]10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11 -7; Joshana Chinappa (TN)[1] bt (Del)[3/4] 11- 4, 12-10, 11-8 Mens: Semifinal Round: (Mah)[1] bt (Mah) 11-6, 11-4, 11-2; Abhishek Pradhan (Mah)[2] bt (Mah)[3/4]11-3, 11-7, 11 -9.

