Second presidential debate between Trump and Biden officially cancelled

-
ALSO READ
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
US prez elections: Biden says he trusts vaccines and scientists, not Trump
US elections: With Trump quarantined, Biden moves to re-strategise campaign
Biden says Trump trusted less than Putin, Xi Jinping because of Covid-19
Biden, Trump spending 80% of ad money to target multi-screen audience
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed on Friday that the October 15 face off would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place "virtually" because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.
Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.
Trump's team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president's doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.
But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.
The third debate, scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor