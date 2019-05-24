3 bypoll wins have ensured stability of Goa govt: Gawade

The three Assembly seats won by the BJP in the bypolls in Goa will ensure the stability of the Pramod Sawant government, Independent MLA and state minister Govind Gawade said Friday.
The BJP won the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa Assembly seats, polls to which were held on April 23, while it lost the Panaji seat, voting for which took place on May 19.
The BJP now has 17 MLAs in the 40-member House while the opposition Congress has 15 legislators.
The Goa Forward Party, with three MLAs, and three Independents are supporting the BJP-led government in the state.
The NCP and the Maharashtrwadi Gomantak Party have one MLA each.
"The BJP-led alliance has increased its position in the House after the bypoll wins. The current government will complete its tenure," Gawade, the state's Art and Culture minister, said.
Gawade said the MGP, which had fielded a candidate for the Shiroda bypoll, is still hopeful of getting back into the state government but "that is not going to happen".
