3 bypoll wins have ensured stability of Goa govt: Gawade

The three Assembly seats won by the BJP in the bypolls in will ensure the stability of the Pramod government, Independent MLA and said Friday.

The BJP won the Shiroda, seats, polls to which were held on April 23, while it lost the Panaji seat, voting for which took place on May 19.

The BJP now has 17 MLAs in the 40-member House while the opposition has 15 legislators.

The Forward Party, with three MLAs, and three Independents are supporting the BJP-led government in the state.

The NCP and the have one MLA each.

"The BJP-led alliance has increased its position in the House after the bypoll wins. The current government will complete its tenure," Gawade, the state's Art and Culture minister, said.

Gawade said the MGP, which had fielded a candidate for the bypoll, is still hopeful of getting back into the but "that is not going to happen".

