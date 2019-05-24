NIA arrests absconding accused from Bihar in fake Indian currency seizure case

The (NIA) has arrested absconding accused SK from in connection with its probe in seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 10 lakh in Visakhapatnam.

SK, 28, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday from Sogauli, East Champaran in Bihar, a statement issued by the probe agency on Friday said.

The case relates to seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 10.2 lakh from two persons -- alias and -- by the Directorate of (DRI) at Visakhapatnam on March 31 last year.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons had travelled to Malda from and collected FICN from Saddam, one of the associates of accused SK, the NIA said.

The NIA Hyderabad had filed a charge sheet against and in June last year.

?Absconding accused had arranged FICN through his associates from across the border and facilitated its circulation in and nearby areas, it said.

was produced before a court in Motihari, on Thursday. After obtaining five days transit remand, he is being taken to to produce him before a special NIA court at Vijayawada, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)