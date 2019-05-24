LS polls: Delhi will again have only one woman MP

The national capital continued with its trend of sending only one woman to Parliament as retained the seat in the 2019 elections.

In the 2014 too, Lekhi was the from Delhi, while in 2004 and 2009 polls, Congress' was the only woman candidate who could secure a win.

Of the 164 candidates contesting the polls in Delhi, only 16 were women including veteran and former and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi.

Contesting from the constituency, Lekhi defeated Congress' by over 2.56 lakh votes.

Dikshit lost to BJP chief by a margin of over 3.66 lakh votes in North East Delhi, Atishi finished third in the triangular contest with cricketer-turned-politician who bagged the pole position and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely coming second in East Delhi.

There were thirteen other women candidates who contested the elections either as independents or on behalf of little known parties.

Deepti Chopra from Prism Party, from Right to Recall Party and from were among those in the fray for the electoral battle from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

While Aditi contested from North-West Delhi seat as an independent, fought on behalf of from West Delhi.

South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency had two women candidates -- from Bharath Party and Sumedha Bodh from Jan Samman Party -- who took on Congress' Vijender Singh, BJP's and AAP's Raghav Chadha.

