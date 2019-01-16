Woman killed, husband, minor son critically injured by neighbour in west Delhi

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and a minor son critically injured Wednesday after they were stabbed multiple times allegedly by their neighbour following a quarrel over a minor issue in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, in his 40s, stabbed the family multiple times and fled from the spot, a senior police said.

The deceased has been identified as and the injured have been identified as Viru, 41, and Police said at 7.30 pm, a quarrel broke out between and the accused in their locality over some minor issue while she was returning from market, police said.

She informed about the quarrel to her husband and son Akash, who then came to counter the accused following which he stabbed them multiple times, they said.

The victims were rushed to the at Khyala, where was declared brought dead while her husband and son are stated to be in a critical condition, a senior police said.

Police are also probing if any quarrel broke out between them earlier as well. the reason behind the fight is being probed, police added.

Azad's family left the house fearing the consequences of his actions, police said.

There are no CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of the incident, they said.

The family was residing on rent at a DDA colony in Khyala and the accused was their neighbour, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the said, adding that police have formed teams to nab the accused.

