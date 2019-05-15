3 directors of surgical firm in Maha booked for cheating

Three directors of a Mumbai-based firm manufacturing surgical instruments have been booked for allegedly cheating an company and a in district of Maharashtra, police said Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by the New Assurance Company Limited, it made a payment on July 31 last year of Rs 34,11,205 through a private here to the Surgical Company for a fire-related claim filed by it, a said.

Later, the insurer, due to an oversight, again credited the same amount into the surgical company's account on August 7, 2018, she said quoting the complaint.

However, the surgical company's officials, despite knowing about the double credit, allegedly did not return the amount to the insurer and thus, cheated the latter and the bank, the said.

Based on the complaint, the surgical firm's three directors - Mustanshir Gandhi, and Asghar Gandhi - were booked on Tuesday by the here under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the said.

No arrest was made so far, she said, adding that a probe was underway into the case.

