3 fall sick after inhaling leaked gas in Durgapur Steel Plant

Three persons were taken ill Friday after inhaling gas that leaked from Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), officials said.
The gas leak was detected in one of the blast furnace of the plant, A DSP spokesperson said.
"Three persons felt sick after inhaling the gas in one of blast furnace area. One person had been released after first aid while two others have been been kept under observation in the plant's hospital," the official said.
Plant operations remained normal but a high level committee has been formed to look into the matter, the official said.
DSP is one of the five integrated steel plants of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
