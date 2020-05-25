3 fresh COVID-19 cases reported, count rises to 32 in Pondy

: Three fresh COVID-19 cases



were reported in Puducherry on Monday, taking the number of infections in the union territory to 32.

The patients were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here.

The new cases were from neighbouring Muthialpet and Moogambigai Nagar areas, he said.

Rao said as many as 4,090 people from other States had come to the Union Territory and the health authorities were keeping track of them.

"We will ascertain whether these persons had come to the addresses they had given earlier," the Minister added.

He said the centrally-administered JIPMER had a patient from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Health Secretary Prashant Kumar Panda, who was also present, said the constant rise in number of active pandemic cases in Puducherry is causing serious concern.

He said, "Presently, social distancing is not at its best and the downloading of Arogya Sethu app is also not up to the mark" and urged people to cooperate.

Collector T Arun, while pointing out that one of the cases reported during the day was the son of a woman who was undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, said there was need for the people to use masks when people step out as the number of pandemic cases has been on the rise since recently.

Meanwhile, senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal told newsmen that with the reopening of liquor, arrack and toddy shops in Puducherry there was the possibility of customers consuming the brew in open and public places.

He said the police would used drones and volunteers to locate such persons taking the brew, keeping in mind the need to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He further said police teams were deployed at all vulnerable pockets to ensure strict adherence to lockdown norms.

