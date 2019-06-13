3 held for killing welder, firing at techie in Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old last month in outer Delhi's area, police said Wednesday.

The police also recovered three pistols, six country-made pistols, 19 live cartridges and one motorcycle from their possession, they added.

The accused have been identified as Lakshay Parashar (23) and (22), both residents of and Jatin (19), a resident of Sampla in Haryana, they said.

The accused were involved in around a dozen criminal cases registered in and

"The police got a tip-off Tuesday evening that some persons involved in several cases of murder, robbery, extortion and arms act would come to Auchandi border near Dariyapur," said Outer-North Deputy of Police

The police, accordingly, laid a trap near Auchandi Border and the accused persons were arrested as they came there on a motorcycle, the DCP added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they had killed a on May 31 in outer Delhi's over personal enmity.

They also fired at a 38-year-old techie in Narela industrial area and sped away with his car.

Later, the accused disclose that they had planned to kill some persons in Kanjhawala and Bawana, police said.

