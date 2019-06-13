Allahabad HC orders state govt to ensure fool proof security in courts

Taking a stern view of the Bar Council Darvesh Yadav's murder in court premises, the Wednesday directed to ensure foolproof security in all court premises in the state.

Darvesh Yadav, 38, the of the UP Bar Council, was allegedly shot dead by her colleague inside district court premises on Wednesday.

" (Govind Mathur of the high court) has taken serious view of the aforesaid incident," said the high court's general in a statement.

The has also assured all legal fraternity that the is taking all necessary steps to beef up the security of all court premises in the state, said the statement, while condoling Yadav's death and conveying condolences to her family members.

"The has also been directed to take appropriate steps immediately regarding Zero Error Security in the High Court, and and the district courts of the state, said the general.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)