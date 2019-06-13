NTA to conduct entrance exam of IGNOU's MBA, BEd programmes

The will conduct entrance examinations of IGNOU's MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes for January 2020 admissions, the varsity said.

The examinations will be conducted by the on July 27 this year in more than 100 cities across the country.

The NTA has been conducting computer-based entrance test for higher educational institutions.

Nageshwar Rao, of IGNOU said the decision to seek NTA's help has been taken because of the agency's expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that the NTA is a government agency.

If the experiment goes well, IGNOU is contemplating to go for for its popular programmes as well, he said.

Registration for the entrance test will be online soon. The last date of will be July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)