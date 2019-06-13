NTA to conduct entrance exam of IGNOU's MBA, BEd programmes

-
ALSO READ
4 students from AP score perfect 100 in JEE Main exam for architecture courses
National Testing Agency to conduct CMAT, GPAT exams on Monday
JEE (Mains) Paper-I results announced
Confident of admission into IIT-Delhi, but had not expected to get perfect score: JEE-Mains topper
IGNOU likely to start four new online courses
-
The National Testing Agency will conduct entrance examinations of IGNOU's MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes for January 2020 admissions, the varsity said.
The examinations will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on July 27 this year in more than 100 cities across the country.
The NTA has been conducting computer-based entrance test for higher educational institutions.
Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU said the decision to seek NTA's help has been taken because of the agency's expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that the NTA is a government agency.
If the experiment goes well, IGNOU is contemplating to go for online examination for its popular programmes as well, he said.
Registration for the entrance test will be online soon. The last date of online registration will be July 1.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU