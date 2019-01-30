3 journalists, policeman arrested for extortion in Noida

In a major operation, a and three journalists were arrested here on charges of and extortion, officials said Wednesday.

"Manoj Kumar Pant, SHO of Sector 20 police station, and journalists Sushil Pandit, and were arrested yesterday," Senior of Police (SSP) said.

He said the four were caught red-handed while taking the bribe or money of Rs 8 lakh at the Sector 20 police station.

"They were extorting money from a call center owner in the name of removing the latter's name from an FIR registered in November 2018," Krishna said.

A Mercedes car has also been seized from the possession of one of the journalists, which the SSP said, prima facie seemed to be related to some "criminal activity".

A .32 bore pistol was seized from the possession of another journalist, he said.

"A total of Rs 8 lakh has been seized and all four have been arrested," the said.

Meanwhile, Additional SHO of Sector 20 police station, Jaiveer Singh, has been suspended for his alleged involvement in the case, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)