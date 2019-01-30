Interlabz Helps Hospitality Leaders Maximize Revenues With Two New Innovative Hospitality Solutions Launched at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) in Dubai

/ -- Interlabz' Surfsonix products are helping the hospitality industry create value and face the challenge of waning customer loyalty. Their two new cloud-based hospitality solutions, and Hotel Operations Management Solutions, launched by Interlabz at HITEC in on the 6th & 7th of December last year had created quite the buzz.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814174/Interlabz_Logo.jpg )



These provide a seamless customer experience and exceptional engagement through reliable and user-friendly interface. Some of the top hospitality companies have partnered with Interlabz to integrate Surfsonix products into their Surfsonix products are most often quoted for these benefits:



Reduced operational expenses and increased returns Streamlining of operations Increased efficiency in deployed processes Easy integration of application and on-boarding Providing meaningful and actionable insights is Interlabz' flagship product which gives its users a competitive edge in the market. It comes in two types - appliance-based and cloud-based. This product propelled Interlabz into the international stage with its cost-effective solutions and scalable model. The robust solutions help increase customer engagement and monetize networks. Know more about the product here: https://bit.ly/2MxPuxT"We have always believed in delivering solutions that would not only solve the clients' problems but also be affordable, simple, scalable and innovative," says Mohammed Imtiaz Mallick, CTSO. "By harnessing the power of and the Internet, we can create applications that will allow the hospitality and other industries to serve customers better and optimize operations. We predicted that data-driven analytics would become one of the next amazing to benefit our clients across all the verticals. Even as other hospitality tech brands catch up to this trend, Surfsonix products and services have already delivered to leaders in the hospitality industry."According to the APAC, Bassam Mallick, "Surfsonix products provide guests with a personalized customer experience which translates to greater customer satisfaction and repeat visits. Our products aim to disrupt the hospitality industry by providing our to make operations smoother and customers happier."This includes PMSi, voicemail and call accounting. From tracking calls, providing wake-up alerts, creating customized reports and analytical data to notifying users of connection problems in continuous services, are among the best call logging software in the world.

More information on the product is available at https://bit.ly/2U5M7kf



(HOMS)



The applications help simplify and monitor the day-to-day activities and operations of hotels and their staff in real-time. From housekeeping, engineering, maintenance, preventive maintenance, lost & found, guest requests to the minibar, all operational tasks are handled seamlessly through the cloud-enabled Surfsonix HOMS Mobile application is also available on that can be easily integrated to existing Surfsonix HOMS system. It enables real-time tracking of all requests, complaints and problems anytime, anywhere.

Know more about the product at https://bit.ly/2REt3wO



About Interlabz



Enterprises both big & small in every sector look to Surfsonix, the product of to deliver plug & to the many business challenges that beleaguer various industries. Since its inception in 2003, Interlabz has created many new benchmarks in that have created ripples in the industry. With an ingenious R&D team supplemented by a strong Management Team, Interlabz' solutions and services have gained global popularity and are highly trusted by the patrons. Interlabz' Surfsonix products are endorsed and lauded by many leading names in different industries including education, enterprise, government, healthcare, hospitality, leisure, MICE, retail, transport, service providers and many others.

