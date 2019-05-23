BJP proves exit polls wrong in Telangana, wins four Lok Sabha seats

Amid expectations of a clean sweep by the ruling TRS, the pulled off surprise wins in Telangana, winning four Lok Sabha seats.

Close on the heels of its spectacular victory in the assembly elections in December last, was widely expected to win at least 13-14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats.

had kicked off its campaign for the parliament elections, declaring that it aims to win 16 seats (leaving Hyderabad to ally AIMIM) to play a key role at the Centre.

It had also predicted that neither the NDA nor UPA would get a majority on its own.

nominees emerged victorious in (neighbouring Maharashtra), Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies Thursday.

What makes BJP's win more surprising is the party had lost security deposits in more than 100 out of the total 119 segments in the Assembly polls in December last year.

BJP's win in Secunderabad did not come as a surprise as it is represented by the party (former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya) in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

candidate in Soyam Bapu Rao had joined the party just ahead of Lok Sabha elections and is not a known party stronghold.

BJP nominee in Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who lost the Assembly polls, is known for his strong Hindutva moorings.

Sanjay Kumar's Congress rival Ponnam Prabhakar, who is a working president of the Congress in Telangana, claimed that certain comments of Chief Minister made at on Hindus led to BJP's win.

was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

The biggest morale booster for BJP, however, came from Nizamabad, where its nominee Aravind Dharmapuri defeated Chief Minister Rao's daughter and sitting MP K Kavitha.

"It appears that the Modi wave in the country is reflected here. Some kind of polarisation is also possible (in Telangana)," political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told PTI.

It appears that BJP's "hyper-nationalism and aggressive Hindutva" also have had some impact, he said.

BJP fought the Lok Sabha seats in without any alliances.

A jubilant state BJP president K Laxman hailed the party's wins in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad.

"There is a massive response in First time in the political history of Telangana for BJP, we are winning four Lok Sabha seats on our own and not less than 19 per cent votes. I feel proud as BJP's president," he said.