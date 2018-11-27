3 militants, 1 soldier killed in encounters at JK's Pulwama, Kulgam districts

Three unidentified militants and a soldier were killed while two jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's and districts on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in the Redwani area of district in south around midnight, a said here.

The operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, he said.

The said as the searches were going on, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight and three soldiers were injured, he said, adding that one of the injured soldiers later succumbed at a hospital.

The said arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were seized from the

In another operation at Hafoo area of Tral in district, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces, he said.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the said.

