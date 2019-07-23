3 of family killed in road accident in UP

Three members of a family, including a minor, were killed and one injured when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (30), his wife Sukhi (24) and son Arpit (4). Mukesh's daughter was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The accident took place on Monday night on Badaun-Meerut highway at Dahgava crossing under Sahaswan police station limits, Superintendent of Police Surendra Pratap Singh said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said, adding that an investigation is underway.

