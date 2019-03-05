3 Quebec radio stations stop playing Michael Jackson songs

Three have stopped playing songs as a result of child-molestation allegations against the late that aired Sunday in an documentary.

A for the owner of the French-language stations CKOI and Rythme and the English-language The Beat says Jackson's music was pulled starting Monday morning.

says the action is a response to listener reactions to the documentary.

She added that the decision will also apply to Media stations in smaller markets in The company operates 23 radio stations.

The documentary "Leaving Neverland" began airing on Sunday. It details the abuse allegations of two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them and actually supported him to authorities.

