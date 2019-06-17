30 dead in Nigeria triple suicide bombing: emergency services

Thirty people were killed in a triple suicide bombing attributed to jihadists in northeast late Sunday, emergency services reported.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, at the (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

