executives apologized Monday to and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in and Ethiopia, as the US struggles to regain trust of regulators, pilots and the global traveling public.

Kevin McAllister, of Boeing's commercial aircraft, told reporters at the Air Show on Monday that "we are very sorry for the loss of lives" in the crash in October and Ethiopian crash in March. A total of 346 people were killed.

McAllister also said "I'm sorry for the disruption" to from the subsequent grounding of all Max planes worldwide, and to their passengers facing He stressed that is working hard to learn from what went wrong but wouldn't say when the plane could fly again.

Other executives also stressed the company's focus on safety and condolences to victims' families.

Investigations are underway into what happened, though it's known that angle-measuring sensors in both planes malfunctioned, alerting to push the noses of the planes down. The pilots were unable to take back control of the planes.

Safety is on many minds at the Air Show, where the global economic slowdown and trade tensions between the US and other powers are also weighing on the mood.

Rival is expecting some big orders despite a slow sales year so far, and is likely to unveil its long-range XLR at the show.

The world's elite converged Monday on the event, which is also showcasing fighter jets, rockets, electric planes, pilotless air taxis and other cutting-edge technology.

