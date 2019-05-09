JUST IN
10 pilgrims killed as jeep carrying them dashes into tree in Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Hoshiarpur 

Ten pilgrims were killed and 13 injured when the jeep they were travelling in dashed into a tree here Thursday, police said.

The deceased included two children and three women, they said.

They were returning their homes in the vehicle from a holy shrine in Himachal Pradesh when the accident occurred near Dhobi Ghat here.

Police said as per preliminary investigations, cause of the accident appears to be driver losing control over the vehicle after which it hit the tree.

The injured, who belonged to Usmaan Shaheed village of Dasuya sub-division here, were hospitalised.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed deep shock and grief over the accident.

Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each to the injured, an official statement said.

The chief minister also asked the Hoshiarpur district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victim families besides ensuring best possible free treatment to the injured.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 21:01 IST

