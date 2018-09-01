JUST IN
Bihar Guv, CM greet people on the eve of Janmashtami

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday greeted the people of the state on the eve of the Janmashtami festival.

In his message, Tandon said Lord Krishna was an epitome of virtues like "truth, justice, respect for women, sacrifice and altruism".

Kumar recalled Lord Krishna's emphasis on selfless action and expressed confidence that celebration of the festival would "strengthen social harmony and peace in the state".

