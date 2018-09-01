Atal tinkering labs at 500 schools in 3 months: Minister

would be set up in 500 schools across in another three months, state K A Sangottaiaan said today.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a function to felicitate teachers and schools which secured 100 per cent results in board examinations, the said the state held discussions with the Centre on setting up the labs.

He said such labs would help students familiarise themselves with latest technologies and get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

To a question on the new curriculum for various standards, the said the process of framing it for classes II to VIII and for classes X and XII would begin soon.

A meeting to discuss the matter would be convened next week, he added.

