31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand; total tally 405

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand crossed the 400- figure mark on Monday with 31 people testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 405.

Among the new cases, 10 were reported from Ranchi, five from Latehar, four from Pakur, three from Simdega, two each from Garhwa and Bokaro, and one each from East Singhbhum, Ramgarh, Palamau, Gumla and Khunti, they said.

In Ranchi district, all the 10 cases were reported from Silli area.

Pakur Deputy Commissioner Kuldip Choudhary said on Monday that test reports of four persons, including a woman and a child, received late on Sunday night, were positive. He said they were in a quarantine centre after returning from Surat in Gujarat.

Another person from East Singhbhum district's Chakulia area, who returned from Maharashtra on May 15, tested positive for the disease on Monday, according to a district administration release.

Of the total 405 cases, 231 are active, while 170 patients have been cured of the disease. Four persons have died, officials said.

The recovery rate in the state was 42 per cent as against the national average of 41.56 per cent. The mortality rate was 0.98 per cent as against the national mortality rate of 2.9 per cent, a government bulletin stated.

A total of 5,265 people who had travelled from elsewhere were under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 3,832 have completed 28 days of quarantine, it said.

The bulletin also stated that 88,536 people were in various quarantine centres across the state while 2,44,215 people were in home-quarantine.

The tests of swab samples are being conducted at RIMS, MGM, Jamshedpur, PMCH, Dhanbad, and Itki Arogyashala in Ranchi, it said.

