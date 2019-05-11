34 officers complete aviation course from CATS, Nashik

Twenty-eight officers were Saturday awarded the coveted 'Aviation Wings' after successfully completing their course at the Combat Army Aviation School (CATS) in

A CATS press release stated that the 28 officers completed the Combat Aviators Course serial number 31 while another six officers from the were given the 'Aviation Instructors Badges' for successfully completing helicopter instructor course serial number 30.

stood first in the combat aviation course while the helicopter instructor course was topped by Prabhpreet Singh, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)