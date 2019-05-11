JUST IN
Business Standard

34 officers complete aviation course from CATS, Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Twenty-eight officers were Saturday awarded the coveted 'Aviation Wings' after successfully completing their course at the Combat Army Aviation School (CATS) in Nashik.

A CATS press release stated that the 28 officers completed the Combat Aviators Course serial number 31 while another six officers from the Army Aviation Corps were given the 'Aviation Instructors Badges' for successfully completing helicopter instructor course serial number 30.

Captain Ankit Malik stood first in the combat aviation course while the helicopter instructor course was topped by Major Prabhpreet Singh, the release added.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:46 IST

