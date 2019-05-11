Alwar gangrape: BJP leader, supporters court arrest demanding CBI inquiry

BJP's MP Saturday courted arrest along with his over 100 supporters, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Alwar gangrape case.

Addressing a rally, he alleged that police deliberately delayed the registration of an FIR in the case, citing the Lok Sabha elections, for which proper investigation should be held.

Meena also sought resignation from

"Meena and others courted arrest. They were taken from the in three buses and released later," (City South) said.

A Dalit woman was gangraped by five men in front of her husband on the on April 26. They had also filmed the whole incident and circulated the video on

The FIR in the case was registered on May 2.

Police have arrested all six accused, including the one who filmed the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)