Alwar gangrape: BJP leader, supporters court arrest demanding CBI inquiry

Press Trust of India  |  Alwar 

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena Saturday courted arrest along with his over 100 supporters, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Alwar gangrape case.

Addressing a rally, he alleged that police deliberately delayed the registration of an FIR in the case, citing the Lok Sabha elections, for which proper investigation should be held.

Meena also sought resignation from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Meena and others courted arrest. They were taken from the rally site in three buses and released later," Circle Officer (City South) Deepak Kumar said.

A Dalit woman was gangraped by five men in front of her husband on the Alwar-Thanagazi highway on April 26. They had also filmed the whole incident and circulated the video on social media.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 2.

Police have arrested all six accused, including the one who filmed the incident.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:46 IST

