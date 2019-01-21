37-year-old man gunned down in Odisha

A 37-year-old man was allegedly gunned down by motorcycle-borne miscreants on Monday in district, police said.

The incident happened at Kandia village under the jurisdiction of station, the police said.

One of the suspects, identified as Pabitra Siwan (25), has been taken into custody, a said, adding, two country-made revolvers and cartridges were recovered from him.

The accused is being interrogated, the said.

The deceased has been identified as one Kishore Sethy, a resident of Kandira village, he said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.

