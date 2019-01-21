JUST IN
37-year-old man gunned down in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Kendrapara (Odisha) 

A 37-year-old man was allegedly gunned down by motorcycle-borne miscreants on Monday in Kendrapara district, police said.

The incident happened at Kandia village under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station, the police said.

One of the suspects, identified as Pabitra Siwan (25), has been taken into custody, a police officer said, adding, two country-made revolvers and cartridges were recovered from him.

The accused is being interrogated, the police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as one Kishore Sethy, a resident of Kandira village, he said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 14:40 IST

