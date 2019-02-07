38 flights diverted, departures delayed as hailstorm, rain hit Delhi

Operations at the airport saw massive disruption on Thursday as total 38 flights were diverted to nearby cities between 6 pm and 8.45 pm and several were facing departure delays of more than two hours due to severe rain and hailstorm in the national capital, according to officials.

Operations of smaller aircraft such as and ATR were suspended for a while due to strong winds but resumed later, the officials said.

"Looks almost like snow in Delhi! Massive disruption to flights with multiple diversions across airlines. Customers are requested to be patient, really not in staff or airline control," tweeted Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara airlines.

A said that 23 domestic flights and nine international flights were diverted to nearby cities between 6 pm and 8.45 pm. Remaining six flights that were diverted were either private jets or belonged to the

Among those diverted was a chartered plane carrying Khattar's chartered plane was flying from to but it was diverted to He later left for Delhi in a regular flight, airport said.

"In between 6 pm and 7 pm, nine flights were diverted to airport. In the same time period, three flights each were diverted to airport and Two flights were diverted to and one flight to in this one-hour period," the said.

"Due to extremely bad weather, many of the flights are facing a departure delay of more than two hours," he added.

According to another airport official, four out of the nine flights diverted to Jaipur were of Air "These four flights of Air were heading to Delhi from Varanasi, Kathmandu, and Kabul," he said.

Vistara airlines said that its flight from to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur. Its Bangalore-Delhi flight was diverted to and its Kolkata-Delhi flight was diverted to

Heavy rains and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds lashed the national capital this evening and brought the mercury down by four to five notches.

