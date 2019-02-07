Assets worth Rs 7.23 crore of banned Naxal group seized: NIA

-
The NIA has seized assets worth Rs 7.23 crore of alleged operatives of a banned naxal group, Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), in Jharkhand, the agency said in a statement.
It said the action came in an ongoing case against members of the TPC.
The National Investigation Agency had filed a charge sheet against 16 TPC members, including 2 employees of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and some businessmen, in a special NIA court in December last year.
The property attached belongs to TPC operatives Binod Kumar Ganjhu, Bindeshwar Ganjhu, Pradeep Ram and Akraman, the regional commander of the TPC, it said.
The NIA said two plots of land and a double-storeyed house belonging to TPC operative Binod Kumar Ganjhu, besides five vehicles worth Rs 31 lakh have been attached.
The agency has also seized 10 vehicles, including a JCB loader, belonging to TPC operative Bindeshwar Ganjhu; 10 trucks valued at Rs 1.61 crore, four vehicles belonging to Pradeep Ram and three acres of land worth Rs 4 crore of TPC commander Akraman.
"All the properties seized/ attached have been acquired by TPC members using terror funds collected by way of levy/ extortion," NIA Spokesperson said.
