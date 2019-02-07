Assets worth Rs 7.23 crore of banned Naxal group seized: NIA

The NIA has seized assets worth Rs 7.23 crore of alleged operatives of a banned group, (TPC), in Jharkhand, the agency said in a statement.

It said the action came in an ongoing case against members of the TPC.

The had filed a charge sheet against 16 TPC members, including 2 employees of (CCL) and some businessmen, in a special in December last year.

The property attached belongs to TPC operatives Binod Kumar Ganjhu, Bindeshwar Ganjhu, and Akraman, the regional of the TPC, it said.

The NIA said two plots of land and a double-storeyed house belonging to TPC Binod Kumar Ganjhu, besides five vehicles worth Rs 31 lakh have been attached.

The agency has also seized 10 vehicles, including a JCB loader, belonging to TPC Bindeshwar Ganjhu; 10 trucks valued at Rs 1.61 crore, four vehicles belonging to and three acres of land worth Rs 4 crore of TPC

"All the properties seized/ attached have been acquired by TPC members using terror funds collected by way of levy/ extortion," NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)