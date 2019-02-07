Protest against Citizenship Bill in Manipur

A mass protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) was held on the roads of for the second day Thursday and security forces burst tear at a place near here to disperse protestors, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

The protests are being held in response to the call by People Against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, who have urged people to continue it till the contentious legislation is withdrawn.

The was passed by Lok Sabha on January 8 and is awaiting the nod of Rajya Sabha.

Volunteers, mostly women, came out in large numbers and sat on NH-102 at Singjamei, Kakwa, Uripok in district, causing huge traffic snarls during the day.

At Naorem Leikai in district, about 11 km from here, security forces resorted to bursting tear to disperse the protesters, the officials said.

Human chains were formed at Bazaar in district to register protest against the

O Joy said the bill is not only communal in nature but also infringes on the secular principles of the Constitution.

A protester Ashakiran of Singjamei Apunba Lup, an apex body of 32 organisations, said "The bill, if passed, will definitely swallow up all the indigenous population of the northeast region."



She said, "The people cannot accept the bill under any circumstances and will continue their agitation till the bill is withdrawn."



T Thaimei of Kakhulong Women Society, who participated in a sit-in at Thangmeiband said though other states in the region have made clear their stand against the bill, it is unfortunate that the government has not been bold enough to pursue it like them.

"It also seems the is not aware of the apprehension of the people on the bill," she added.

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in India, instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document. The northeastern states have expressed apprehension that if it is enacted the indigenous people of the region would be adversely affected.

N Biren Singh said on Wednesday that his government was pressing the Centre to insert a clause in the bill to protect the indigenous population of the state.

He had also said people should not resort to "any action guided by sheer emotion" on any issue and added that a thorough deliberation concerning the bill by the people was required before coming to any conclusion.

However, opposition and other leading political parties like CPI and Trinamool have demanded nothing less than withdrawal of the bill.

