Bodies of teen siblings killed in US fire reach Telangana

: The bodies of three teenaged siblings from Telangana, who were among four people killed in a fire at a house in Tennessee, USA, two days before Christmas, have been brought here, family members said.

The family members and officials from state minorities commission were among those who received the bodies at the international airport here Friday.

The deceased were Sathwika (17), (15) and Joy Suchitra Naik Kethavath (14), a family member K said.

A service was held at the Narayanguda here after which the bodies were taken to their native place in district.

The funeral service was conductedin the districtSaturday, Kumar said.

The government had made the arrangements to bring the bodies back.

A statement from the Coudriets church had earlier said, "A fire started around 11 pm at the Coudriet home on December 23. The Coudriet family was hosting, housing, and celebrating with the three teenagers attending an academy in the US.

The Naik family are missionaries in India, who the church supports.

