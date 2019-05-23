4 among 12 candidates from erstwhile royal families are leading

-
Of the 12 Lok Sabha candidates who are from the erstwhile royal families, four from the BJP are leading while the others are trailing, according to the Election Commission trends.
In Rajasthan, three candidates come from erstwhile royal families. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Diya Kumari of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family is leading by around 5.4 lakh votes against the Congress' Devkinandan in Rajsamand.
BJP candidate and sitting MP Dushyant Singh, the son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and scion of the erstwhile Dholpur royal family, is leading by over 4.5 lakh votes against the Congress' Pramod Sharma in Jhalawar-Baran constituency.
However, the Congress' Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of the erstwhile Alwar royal family was trailing by around 3.2 lakh votes against the BJP's Balak Nath in the Alwar constituency.
In Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia of erstwhile princely state of Gwalior is contesting from Guna, the Congress leader is trailing by over 1 lakh votes against the BJP's Krishna Pal Singh.
In Uttar Pradesh, three candidates from erstwhile royal families are contesting from Pratapgarh, Kushi Nagar and Gonda.
The Congress' Pratapgarh candidate, Rajkumari Ratna Singh of the erstwhile Kalakankar royal family, is at the third position with a little over 72,000 votes, while the leading candidate, the BJP's Sangam Lal Gupta, has bagged over 3.7 lakh votes.
The BJP's Kirti Vardhan Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, of the erstwhile Mankapur royal family, is leading with over 1.2 lakh votes against Samajwadi Party candidate Vinod Kumar in Gonda constituency.
Kunwer Ratanjit Pratap Singh, contesting on a Congress ticket from Kushi Nagar, was at the third position with 79,350 votes, while BJP's Vijay Kumar Dubey is leading with over 3.4 lakh votes.
In Odisha, the Biju Janta Dal's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the erstwhile princely state of Patna is contesting against his sister-in-law, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, from the BJP. The BJD candidate is trailing by over 22,000 votes.
The BJD candidate from Kalahandi in Odisha, Puspendra Singh Deo of Dharmagarh family, is trailing by over 21,000 votes against the BJP's Basanta Kumar Panda.
Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress' candidate from Udhampur constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, was trailing by over 3.3 lakh votes against Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh.
Independent candidate Pandalam Keralavaramraja of the Pandalam royal family secured only 1,246 votes in is contesting independently from Thiruvananthapuram.
