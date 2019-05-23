4 among 12 candidates from erstwhile royal families are leading

Of the 12 candidates who are from the erstwhile royal families, four from the BJP are leading while the others are trailing, according to the trends.

In Rajasthan, three candidates come from erstwhile royal families. The Bharatiya Janata Party's of the erstwhile royal family is leading by around 5.4 lakh votes against the Congress' Devkinandan in Rajsamand.

BJP candidate and sitting Dushyant Singh, the son of former and scion of the erstwhile Dholpur royal family, is leading by over 4.5 lakh votes against the Congress' Pramod Sharma in Jhalawar-Baran constituency.

However, the Congress' Bhanwar of the erstwhile Alwar royal family was trailing by around 3.2 lakh votes against the BJP's Balak Nath in the Alwar constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia of erstwhile princely state of is contesting from Guna, the is trailing by over 1 lakh votes against the BJP's

In Uttar Pradesh, three candidates from erstwhile royal families are contesting from Pratapgarh, Kushi Nagar and Gonda.

The Congress' Pratapgarh candidate, Rajkumari Ratna Singh of the erstwhile Kalakankar royal family, is at the third position with a little over 72,000 votes, while the leading candidate, the BJP's Sangam Lal Gupta, has bagged over 3.7 lakh votes.

The BJP's Kirti Vardhan Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, of the erstwhile Mankapur royal family, is leading with over 1.2 lakh votes against candidate in Gonda constituency.

Kunwer Ratanjit Pratap Singh, contesting on a ticket from Kushi Nagar, was at the third position with 79,350 votes, while BJP's is leading with over 3.4 lakh votes.

In Odisha, the Biju Janta Dal's Kalikesh of the erstwhile princely state of is contesting against his sister-in-law, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, from the BJP. The BJD candidate is trailing by over 22,000 votes.

The BJD candidate from Kalahandi in Odisha, Puspendra Singh Deo of Dharmagarh family, is trailing by over 21,000 votes against the BJP's Basanta Kumar Panda.

Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress' candidate from Udhampur constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, was trailing by over 3.3 lakh votes against Union minister and BJP

of the Pandalam royal family secured only 1,246 votes in is contesting independently from Thiruvananthapuram.

