4 crore migrants in India; 75 lakh returned home so far: MHA

The Centre on Saturday said around four crore migrants are engaged in various works in different parts of the country and so far 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava, said the railways has engaged over 2,600 Shramik Special trains since May 1 to transport migrant workers from different parts of the country to their destinations.

"According to the last census report (2011), there are four crore migrants in the country," she said at a press conference here.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the central government for the convenience of migrant workers since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began, Srivastava said 35 lakh have reached their destinations using Shramik Specials, while 40 lakh have travelled in buses to reach their destinations.

The joint secretary said on March 27, the Home Ministry sent an advisory to all states and Union Territories that the issue of migrant workers should be handled with sensitivity and to ensure that they don't move during lockdown.

The states and UTs were also told to provide them food and shelter, she said.

On March 28, the Home Ministry issued an order empowering the states and UTs to use funds under the State Disaster Response Fund for providing food and shelter to the migrant workers.

By April 3, a total of Rs 11,092 crore has been released by the central government to states and UTs under the SDRF, Srivastava said.

She said the Home Ministry has also set up a 24x7 control room to monitor migrant workers' issues across the country under the supervision of joint secretary-level officers.

States and UTs were also told to set up a similar control room, she said.

The joint secretary said the Home Ministry again sent an advisory on March 29, asking states to provide food and shelter to migrant workers.

The states were also told to make wide publicity so that migrant workers know the facilities available to them.

Subsequently, another advisory was sent banning transportation of migrant workers by trucks and made the SPs responsible for any violation.

Srivastava said the Home Ministry on April 19 allowed movement of workers within a state and on May 1, inter-state movement through trains.

A nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

