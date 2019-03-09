4 dead as car rams into truck

Four people have died and nine injured when their car rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred in Ratenpuri area of Khatauli block on Friday night. The people were returning from a wedding in Khera village of Meerurt to Rankhandi village in district, the police said.

The deceased have not identified yet and the injured were rushed to a hospital, where some of them are in a critical condition, the police added.

