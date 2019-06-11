4 Governors, including Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, meet Amit Shah

Governors of four states including met Tuesday and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.

Apart from Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, the governors who met the are Gujarat's Om Prakash Kohli, Karnataka's Vajubhai Vala and Uttarakhand's Baby

The governors met separately and a home ministry described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge on June 1.

The discussed with the governors issues concerning their respective states, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)