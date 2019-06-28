4 Indian women duped by employer in Dubai rescued: MEA

Four Indian women workers, who were duped and detained illegally by their employer in Dubai, are being repatriated back to India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Friday.

Muraleedharan said in a tweet the rescue operation was carried out by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai with the help of local authorities.

"Acting on an alert, with the help of local authorities CGI Dubai has rescued four young Indian female workers belonging to Tamil Nadu today. They were duped and detained illegally by their employer in Dubai," he said.

"Our Consulate in Dubai. CGI Dubai is arranging their repatriation back to India quickly. Narendra Modi government never compromises on the welfare of Indian workers abroad," the minister said in another tweet.

