Absconding rape accused held in J-K's Rajouri

A man booked for abduction and rape was arrested after a five-year-long hunt in Rajouri district here, police said on Friday.

Mohammad Ishtiaq, a resident of Lamberi village, was arrested by a special police team from Nowshera area of the district, an officer said.

Ishtiaq was evading his arrest since 2014, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)