States must ensure proper implementation of Manual Scavengers

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Friday said states must ensure proper implementation of the 'Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013' and action will be taken if it is not implemented.

The minister was replying to a private members's resolution in Rajya Sabha seeking to give statutory status to National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) and take steps to avoid casualties due to manual scavenging.

In his reply, Gehlot said it is the duty of the state governments to ensure that provisions in the Act are implemented.

The minister said the legislation was enacted in 2013 and a time-frame was given for its implementation which has already elapsed. He said if it is still not implemented, action will be taken.

He observed that states found it risky to share actual data fearing that action will be taken.

"However, the Centre conducted a Survey and 17 states provided information, but we thought the information was incorrect. After this we conducted a Survey in 170 districts across 18 states and the report will come out shortly," Gehlot said, adding that various measures are being taken by the government including skill development of manual scavengers.

The resolution moved by RJD member Manoj Jha called for blacklisting companies that do not enforce implementation of the Act.

Besides, on the seven people who died cleaning a hotel's sewer in Gujarat, Gehlot said Rs 4 lakh compensation each has already been paid to them from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on June 19.

He said on the same day under the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act, a provision has been made to provide Rs 8.25 lakh as compensation, half of which has been paid and the remaining amount will be disbursed.

Till now 37 FIRs have been registered in such cases, said the minister.

