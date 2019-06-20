4 TDP MPs join BJP, submit proposal of merger of party to RS chairman

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the with it in the

In a day of fast-paced developments, the four MPs led by their Y S Chowdary- long seen a trusted of N Chandrababu Naidu- passed a resolution to this effect, followed by a nod to the proposal by

The breakaway TDP faction, which includes C M Ramesh, Garikapati and T G Venkatesh besides Chowdary, and leaders, including its working J P Nadda, met M Venkaiah Naidu and urging him to approve the merger.

The development is a big blow to Chandrababu Naidu, coming close on the heels of his party's humiliating defeat in the recent Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The former is vacationing in as the fresh crisis hit his party. He spoke to his party leaders over phone as they sought to put up a brave front, saying that such troubles are not new to the organisation.

Making the announcement at the headquarters, told reporters that the decision of TDP MPs, three of whom were present, to join the party is due to their belief in Narendra Modi's agenda of development and inclusiveness.

was joined by the of the House in the Rajya Sabha Thaawarchand Gehlot and senior party functionary as the saffron party welcomed the Andhra leaders into its fold.

Due to a fractured leg, Rao could not attend the joining ceremony, said Yadav.

Their induction will strengthen the party in the state, said.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdary, a in the first before the TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA, the state's development can be achieved by cooperation and not confrontation, in an apparent dig at TDP Naidu, who has been at loggerheads with the central government over implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

"The mood of the nation is clearly shown in the results of the Lok Sabha elections. We decided that we should join in this exercise of building our great nation," he said.

Incidentally, Income Tax department had raided residential and official premises of and last year over allegations of tax evasion and money laundering. Both had then claimed innocence.

Earlier in their letter to RS Naidu, the party MPs said the of Telugu Desam in Rajya Sabha met under the leadership of and Legislature party's deputy

"Inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Shri ji and the developmental policies being pursued by him in the overall interest of the nation, we have decided to merge with the (BJP) with immediate effect under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India," they said.

The TDP leaders said that after considerable deliberations, it has been resolved to merge the of the TDP with the BJP with immediate effect.

The also wrote to Shah to accept the merger and convey his acceptance through a resolution to the of the Rajya Sabha.

The merger will give a boost to the saffron party in the as the ruling NDA does not have a majority there.

The TDP has three members in the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members and the BJP is the single largest party with 71 MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)