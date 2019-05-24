41,781 voters opted for NOTA in Haryana, maximum 7,943 in Ambala

Over 41,000 voters pressed the (NOTA) button in the polls in where the ruling BJP won all 10 seats.

The share of NOTA in was 0.68 per cent of the total votes polled, as per the data.

The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA were in (7,943) while the least were in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh (2,041).

In the remaining eight constituencies, 4,986 voters went for NOTA option in Faridabad, 5,389 it in Gurgaon, 2,957 in Hisar, 5,463 in Karnal, 3,198 in Kurukshetra, 3,001 in Rohtak, 4,339 in Sirsa and 2,464 in Sonipat.

From Ambala, BJP's sitting was seeking re-election and was pitted against Congress' Kumari Selja while saffron party's sitting was seeking re-election from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and was pitted against Shruti Choudhary of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)