410 gram of heroin seized in Kolkata, one arrested

-
ALSO READ
2 arrested for drug peddling; heroin worth over Rs 40 cr seized
Delhi: 60-year-old woman held with 36 grams of heroin
Kolkata: 2 drug peddlers arrested, heroin worth 8 lakh seized
NCB busts Afghan gang supplying drugs to Punjab; 7 kg heroin seized, 1 held
3 SPOs arrested for carrying 75 gram heroin
-
Kolkata Police seized 410 gram of heroin from the city and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Narcotic Cell of city police apprehended Hasil Mondal from Narkeldanga area on Monday late night and seized the heroin from his possession, he said.
A case has been started at Narkeldanga Polilce Station against him, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU