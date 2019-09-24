JUST IN
410 gram of heroin seized in Kolkata, one arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Kolkata Police seized 410 gram of heroin from the city and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Narcotic Cell of city police apprehended Hasil Mondal from Narkeldanga area on Monday late night and seized the heroin from his possession, he said.

A case has been started at Narkeldanga Polilce Station against him, he said.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 16:30 IST

