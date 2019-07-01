462 one stop centres set up in last 3 years: WCD Ministry

As many as 462 'One Stop Centres' have been set up in the country in the last three years and over two lakh women have benefitted from it, the Women and Child Development Ministry has said.

The government approved the 'One Stop Centres scheme' for setting up such centres for violence affected women in all the districts of the country, WCD Minister Smriti Irani told the lower house in response to a question.

"As on date, 728 OSCs have been approved to be set up in 724 districts...," Irani said.

She said as many as 462 one stop centres have been set up by now and till now 2,26,418 women have benefited from it.

According to the data given by her in Lok Sabha, the highest number of one stop centres have been set up in Uttar Pradesh at 75 followed by Madhya Pradesh at 51 and Bihar at 37.

She said to address the complaints of aggrieved women, the 'One Stop Centre' scheme provides a range of services for violence affected women including police facilitation, legal counselling, psycho-social counselling, medical aid and temporary shelter in an integrated manner under one roof.

Under the scheme, OSCs are required to have a centre administrator, case workers, medical personnel, police facilitation officer, psycho-social counsellor, legal counsellor, security guard, IT staff and multi-purpose workers.

