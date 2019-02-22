Stalin, Rajini visit DMDK chief Vijayakanth

DMK M K and top Friday called on who had recently returned from the US following medical treatment.

With negotiations between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and DMDK over a poll deal for the coming Lok Sabha elections proving inconclusive, the DMK chief's visit at this juncture assumes significance.

When asked if he would welcome DMDK into his party alliance, said "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions," but did not elaborate.

The said he did not visit to discuss politics but to enquire about his health on humanitarian grounds.

Days ago, BJP top leader and election incharge Piyush Goyal had met with

too said he visited Vijayakanth to enquire about his health.

"He is a nice man," the top said, adding the DMDK chief has recuperated well and "is in good health."



The actor, who is expected to launch a political party, said there was absolutely "nothing political," in his visit.

While the AIADMK concluded its poll deal with the BJP and PMK by allotting five and seven seats to them respectively on February 19, its talks with DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)