People offer Eid prayers at home in Punjab, Haryana

Eid celebrations remained subdued in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday as people offered prayers at home in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

Muslim clerics extended wishes to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

At several places including Ludhiana, Qadian in Gurdaspur, Malerkotla among others, people chose to remain indoors and offered 'namaz' at their homes.

At Jama Masjid in Ludhiana, Shahi ImamMaulana Habib-Ur-Rehman Saani Ludhianvi led the prayers and extended wishes to people.

We prayed for an end to coronavirus, a Muslim resident of Patiala said after offering prayers.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar extended Eid greetings to the people.

Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Eid-Ul-Fitr. I trust you all will celebrate this auspicious day with your family and loved ones in your homes, Punjab CM tweeted.

