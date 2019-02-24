Reduction in Indo-Pak tension will throw up tremendous opportunities: Saudi FM

The issue should be resolved politically in a way that serves India, and the people of Kashmir, Saudi Arabia's has said, amid a war of words between the two neighbours over the

The Saudi also pitched for steps to reduce tension between the two countries, saying it will open up "tremendous opportunities" for both and

"I believe that there ought to be a way to resolve the issue politically in a way that serves India, that serves and that serves the people of Kashmir," Al-Jubeir told in an interview last week.

He was here as part of Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman's delegation.

Tensions between and Pakistan soared after a belonging to Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in the worst such attack in decades.

"I think where there is a goodwill and where there is trust, possibilities open up. But with suspicion and lack of goodwill, you have distrust, and when you have distrust, everything is frozen and tension rises," the Saudi said.

"We are hoping that people will recognise that this is an issue that can be resolved peacefully in a way that serves everybody's interests. I believe if you reduce tensions between and Pakistan, it will open up tremendous opportunities for both the countries to focus on investment and development rather than on security," he added.

After the Pulwama attack, had said security forces have been given a free hand to decide on the timing, place and nature of their response, while said it will adequately respond to any action by

The Saudi foreign minister also said his country will "consider playing a role" to mediate and de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan if both countries want.

"Nobody wants to see armed conflict between two nuclear powers. Nobody benefits except terrorists. I believe the leadership recognises it. It is our hope that issues can be resolved peacefully," he said.

Al-Jubeir felt the leadership in both Pakistan and India were sincere in improving ties with each other.

"I believe wants to have better relations with India and wants to have better relations with Pakistan, he said.

"The issue is how do you build trust and confidence between the two countries that will allow them to move forward in a way that protects both countries, and in a way that defeats extremists groups and terrorists groups that may operate in one country or the other," Al-Jubeir said.

Asked about Saudi Arabia's overall ties with India, he said, "We are very bullish on the relationship. I believe that fundamentally, the two countries are philosophically aligned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)