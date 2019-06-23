5 dead in sand quarry collapse in MP's Barwani

-
Five labourers were Saturday killed after a sand quarry caved in along the banks of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said.
They were loading sand on to a tractor-trolley when the mishap took place in Barda village, Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar said Sunday.
He identified them as Lallu Lal (32), Paras Ram (32), Lakhan (25), Rakesh (32) and Prabhu Das (45).
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath asked the district administration to extend help to the kin of the dead and also probe the incident thoroughly, an official said.
