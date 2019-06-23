5 dead in sand quarry collapse in MP's Barwani

Five labourers were Saturday killed after a sand quarry caved in along the banks of in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

They were loading sand on to a tractor-trolley when the mishap took place in Barda village, of Police D R Teniwar said Sunday.

He identified them as Lallu Lal (32), (32), Lakhan (25), Rakesh (32) and Prabhu Das (45).

asked the district administration to extend help to the kin of the dead and also probe the incident thoroughly, an said.

